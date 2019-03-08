Islington council tenant evicted for persistent anti-social behaviour

Islington Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Police and the council last week evicted someone who was persistently causing anti-social behaviour in his community.

The last-resort policy to evict council tenants who refuse to cooperate with authorities offering intervention work has been in place for "several years" but was ramped up in 2018 when then-children's chief Cllr Joe Caluori said the council needed to "get a bit tougher" with offenders.

The town hall says it has only been used on a "very limited number of occasions", though the policy has drawn criticism for targeting a specific section of society.

You may also want to watch:

Police and the town hall would not confirm where the person was living or what they were doing, but officers did say the neighbours would "notice the difference".

A council spokesperson added: "Islington's partnership approach is to work with families and individuals in the context of their community, to address underlying issues and to prevent and deter people from involvement in criminal activity.

"We avoid evicting families where possible as this just moves the problem from one area to another, however people in the community can be understandably fed-up if a small minority ruin their neighbourhood through criminal activity; so if they are in council housing and choose to refuse all help, as a last resort and only in appropriate cases, we reserve the right to ask a judge to make an eviction order.

"This approach has been used on a very limited number of occasions over a number of years, but it is right that this serious deterrent against criminality is available to us."