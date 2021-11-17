News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington Council remains tight-lipped over new LTN around Upper Street

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:29 AM November 17, 2021
Cross Street, which links up Essex Road with Upper Street

Cross Street, which links up Essex Road with Upper Street - Credit: Google

Islington Council has refused to say whether a new low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) will include traffic filters in Cross Street and Gaskin Street - which would effectively cut off Upper Street from Essex Road.

So far the council has introduced seven people friendly streets zones on 18-month trials, and last month it was announced that a further one would be introduced around St Mary's Church by the end of the year. 

LTNs are controlled through bollards and smart cameras, with motorists caught breaching the new rules issued with fines.

A map circulating online shows a triangular area which runs from Islington Green to Essex Road station and Highbury Corner would be hemmed in by traffic restrictions.

It includes a filter in the middle of Cross Street, another one at the junction of Gaskin Street with Essex Road, and four others in Hawes Street, Canonbury Square, Braes Street and Halton Road.

According to a council spokesperson, the map is an "old draft" and "not wholly accurate".

An "outdated" draft of a map of a new low traffic neighbourhood which will be introduced around St Mary's Church in Islington

An "outdated, draft version" of a map of a new low traffic neighbourhood which will be introduced around St Mary's Church in Islington by the end of 2021 - Credit: Islington Council

An accurate map will be published when the proposed scheme design is announced, they said - which could be by the end of the week.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two weeks
  2. 2 Why Angel station was closed yesterday
  3. 3 How much do you know about Islington?
  1. 4 Bull's head with links to 'Cally Market' going under the hammer
  2. 5 Architectural view: A tribute to bricks and Haggerston's 'houses of commons'
  3. 6 Former election candidate convicted of having a knife in public
  4. 7 Five things to do in Hackney and Islington this Halloween weekend
  5. 8 Green Lanes gang members guilty of killing which sparked tit-for-tat shooting
  6. 9 Islington eco-festival opens – but what about the Edmonton incinerator?
  7. 10 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?

Islington Lib Dems spokesperson Kate Pothalingam hopes the scheme is fundamentally changed before being implemented.

"Otherwise, how will people get from Upper Street to Essex Road," she questioned. 

"There’s no access at Islington Green, and you can’t turn right from Canonbury Road into Essex Road.

"It looks like people would have to go via Highbury Corner and St Paul’s Road which is already suffering from heavy traffic."

While she isn't against LTNs per se, she doesn't agree with the way in which they are being implemented. 

"If this is a well-designed scheme, then why would the council not be happy to share details with residents on affected streets?

Gaskin Street, which links up Essex Road with Upper Street

Gaskin Street, which links up Essex Road with Upper Street - Credit: Google

"The council could win over hearts and minds if it chose to genuinely engage with residents."

A council spokesperson said: "We are finalising the design of the scheme and will be communicating with residents and businesses soon, and sharing further information on the design of the scheme.

"The council will also hold an online information meeting to answer residents’ questions."

Public consultations take place for each trial scheme to help decide if they should be made permanent.

London Live
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
Islington News
North London News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highbury Corner

Air quality | Opinion

Letter: 'Highbury Corner is unsafe and unhealthy for pedestrians'

Gazette letters

Logo Icon
Evans Innocent who brutally attacked a woman outside her Islington workplace

Knife Crime

Jailed: Man who nearly killed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Former Labour leader and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn 

Opinion | Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn on the fuel poverty crisis

Jeremy Corbyn MP

Logo Icon
An Islington street sign, promoting its 'ultra low emission streets'

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Islington Council to press ahead with people friendly streets - despite...

Julia Gregory LDRS

Logo Icon