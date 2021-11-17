Islington Council has refused to say whether a new low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) will include traffic filters in Cross Street and Gaskin Street - which would effectively cut off Upper Street from Essex Road.

So far the council has introduced seven people friendly streets zones on 18-month trials, and last month it was announced that a further one would be introduced around St Mary's Church by the end of the year.

LTNs are controlled through bollards and smart cameras, with motorists caught breaching the new rules issued with fines.

A map circulating online shows a triangular area which runs from Islington Green to Essex Road station and Highbury Corner would be hemmed in by traffic restrictions.

It includes a filter in the middle of Cross Street, another one at the junction of Gaskin Street with Essex Road, and four others in Hawes Street, Canonbury Square, Braes Street and Halton Road.

According to a council spokesperson, the map is an "old draft" and "not wholly accurate".

An "outdated, draft version" of a map of a new low traffic neighbourhood which will be introduced around St Mary's Church in Islington by the end of 2021 - Credit: Islington Council

An accurate map will be published when the proposed scheme design is announced, they said - which could be by the end of the week.

Islington Lib Dems spokesperson Kate Pothalingam hopes the scheme is fundamentally changed before being implemented.



"Otherwise, how will people get from Upper Street to Essex Road," she questioned.

"There’s no access at Islington Green, and you can’t turn right from Canonbury Road into Essex Road.

"It looks like people would have to go via Highbury Corner and St Paul’s Road which is already suffering from heavy traffic."

While she isn't against LTNs per se, she doesn't agree with the way in which they are being implemented.

"If this is a well-designed scheme, then why would the council not be happy to share details with residents on affected streets?

Gaskin Street, which links up Essex Road with Upper Street - Credit: Google

"The council could win over hearts and minds if it chose to genuinely engage with residents."

A council spokesperson said: "We are finalising the design of the scheme and will be communicating with residents and businesses soon, and sharing further information on the design of the scheme.

"The council will also hold an online information meeting to answer residents’ questions."

Public consultations take place for each trial scheme to help decide if they should be made permanent.