Black Lives Matter: Islington Council to launch review into statues and monuments in borough

PUBLISHED: 17:44 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 10 June 2020

Protesters throw statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest rally. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Protesters throw statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest rally. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Islington Council is launching a review to ensure there are no statues or monuments with links to slavery on public land in the borough.

It comes as protestors toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol on June 7, before dragging it to the harbour and hurling it in the water.

Black Lives Matter protests calling for justice and equality have spread across borders since George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, on May 25.

Local Government Association Labour Group deputy leaders Cllr Antoinette Bramble and Cllr Michael Payne released a statement, saying: “LGA Labour have consulted with all the Labour council leaders, and there is overwhelming agreement from all Labour councils that they will listen to and work with their local communities to review the appropriateness of local monuments on public land and council property.”

Islington Council leader Richard Watts tweeted: “In [Islington Council] I’ve asked Asima Shaikh to lead a piece of work with our heritage team looking at this. I’m not aware of any memorials to slavers in Islington but stand ready to be corrected.”

