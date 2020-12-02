Islington Council unveils plan to ‘stop the fear of violence being part of children’s every day lives’

Islington Council has adopted a new, five-year youth safety strategy to help stop fear of crime and violence being part of the every day life of hundreds of children.

The council says the adoption of the new youth safety strategy, approved by the council’s executive, is the next step in its ongoing work ensure young people’s safety, especially from criminal exploitation.

Measures focus on early intervention, targeted support for vulnerable young adults and tackling the disproportionate impact of the youth justice sector on young Black people.

Hundreds of children and their families were approached to compile the report, which states: “Unfortunately, it is clear that for many of our young people, fear of crime and violence has become a part of daily life.”

The drugs market is said to be an aggravating factor in youth violence in the borough, and some vulnerable young people are groomed into gangs and the drugs trade from a young age.

Victims are lured or bullied into “county lines” drug distribution by adults looking to make a profit.

The report notes growing evidence has shown an absence of viable routes out of gang crime, which ensnares some young people for longer, risking lengthy prison sentences, serious injury and possibly death.

The risk is heightened if they are from the African or African-Caribbean community, have learning difficulties, or are living with autism.

“Indeed, although many young people in Islington will grow up without directly experiencing acts of violence, the presence of it within our community can have far-reaching, long-lasting and significant effects,” the report states.

“Many young people in Islington are aware of gang activity and of the related “postcode wars”.

“The existence of such issues can impact on their feelings of safety and can prevent some young people from feeling safe travelling around the borough.”

The council has already made substantial improvements in youth safety in the past four years.

Since 2017 the number of knife crime injury victims aged under 25 has fallen by nearly half, and the number of first-time entrants into the youth justice system has reduced by a quarter.

This has been achieved through collaborative working with partners like Arsenal in the Community and Abianda, a social enterprise that works with young women affected by gangs, to reduce school exclusions, as well as working with schools to improve support.

The new youth safety strategy will see the launch of a youth safety delivery group established and co-chaired by a young person, to keep track of progress and drive improvements, hand-in-hand with community partners and statutory organisations.

Initiatives include using information to identify families who need more support, and targeting robust support at those likely to reoffend before they start doing so.

Social, emotional and mental health support services will be extended to those aged up to 25 to support the transition to adulthood.

And a knife crime prevention film produced by the Love and Loss group of bereaved families will be screened in all secondary schools, while inequality and disproportionality will be addressed within the youth and criminal justice system and beyond.

The council’s youth chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: “We were one of the first councils in the country to approach youth safety from a safeguarding perspective, recognising that many offenders have suffered childhood trauma, discrimination and exploitation.

“Prevention and early intervention is key, and this new five-year strategy outlines new and innovative ways to keep our young people out of harm’s way – and stop many more from ever becoming a victim or perpetrator.

“Keeping our young people safe is our number one priority in Islington.

“But we can’t do that alone and working with local partners on this is a vital part of our strategy.

“By working together, alongside young people, parents, carers and the wider community, we can keep local people safe, reduce crime and also steer some of our most vulnerable young people away from crime and towards a brighter future, in which they can reach their full potential.”