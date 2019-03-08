Search

Advanced search

Islington Council urges older people to apply for free Christmas dinner

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 November 2019

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Islington's older communities have been invited to apply for a seat at the free Christmas lunch next month.

Anyone aged 70 or over can put themselves forward for a place at the annual festive feast hosted by the council as a thank you for their contribution.

The event, at the Islington Assembly Hall in Upper Street, will be attended by mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail and other councillors. It will feature festive music and entertainment from local schools and organisations.

You may also want to watch:

Deputy council leader Cllr Janet Burgess, said: "Our older residents deserve recognition for the contribution they make to our community, so this is our way of saying 'thank you' for everything they do.

"I am looking forward to welcoming our guests to a lovely, heart-warming event."

The festive meal began in 2010 after the council scrapped its own party in favour of catering for the borough's older citizens.

Up to 100 places are available . Call 0207 527 2525.

Most Read

Homeless Islington man asked for £89 for a passport – without which he can’t apply for housing or benefits

Victor Novak. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Mugger jailed for violent attack on Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Mugger Ashley Smith who has has been jailed at Harrow Crown Court for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, of luxury watches worth £200,000. Picture: MET POLICE/PA WIRE

The Archway Tavern is open – really!

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska behind the bar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Most Read

Homeless Islington man asked for £89 for a passport – without which he can’t apply for housing or benefits

Victor Novak. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Mugger jailed for violent attack on Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Mugger Ashley Smith who has has been jailed at Harrow Crown Court for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, of luxury watches worth £200,000. Picture: MET POLICE/PA WIRE

The Archway Tavern is open – really!

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska behind the bar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington Council urges older people to apply for free Christmas dinner

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Review: Officina 00, Old Street

Pumpkin Gnocchi is one of the stand out dishes at Officina 00. Picture: Joe Woodhouse.

Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Culpeper Community Garden given £100,000 funding for horticulture project supporting vulnerable people

Culpeper Community Garden has been given £100,000 by the City of London Corporation.

Review: Vins Restaurant and Wine Bar, Canonbury

Vins in Grosvenor Avenue, Canonbury.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists