Islington Council urges older people to apply for free Christmas dinner

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Islington's older communities have been invited to apply for a seat at the free Christmas lunch next month.

Anyone aged 70 or over can put themselves forward for a place at the annual festive feast hosted by the council as a thank you for their contribution.

The event, at the Islington Assembly Hall in Upper Street, will be attended by mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail and other councillors. It will feature festive music and entertainment from local schools and organisations.

Deputy council leader Cllr Janet Burgess, said: "Our older residents deserve recognition for the contribution they make to our community, so this is our way of saying 'thank you' for everything they do.

"I am looking forward to welcoming our guests to a lovely, heart-warming event."

The festive meal began in 2010 after the council scrapped its own party in favour of catering for the borough's older citizens.

Up to 100 places are available . Call 0207 527 2525.