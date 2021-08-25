News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Young people train to be chefs on Islington's vocational summer courses

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:14 PM August 25, 2021   
Shaya Allen and Vivian Machado Forte

Shaya Allen and Vivian Machado Forte - Credit: Islington Council

Young people have been getting a taste of the hospitality industry as a professional chef has taught them how to prepare lunch for 80 of their peers, as part of a programme of summer activities in Islington.

The catering course at the Lift Youth Hub in White Lion Street, Angel, which has a pizza oven and barbecue, is teaching a host of skills from planning, menu design, safe storage, food preparation, food hygiene, cooking and customer service.

Amaltheia Bright, Che Hunte, Shaya Allen, Miriam Etuk, Judith Samuel, Santina Robinson and Elyse Duncan-Brown

Amaltheia Bright, Che Hunte, Shaya Allen, Miriam Etuk, Judith Samuel, Santina Robinson and Elyse Duncan-Brown - Credit: Islington Council

The course is part of the Islington Council’s Summerversity, Access to Sports, Heatwave and Bright Start programmes, which have proved a huge success, with a higher attendance this year than in any previous summer. 

Collectively, more than 30,000 days of activity have been enjoyed.

Other vocational activities on offer include carpentry, social media, farming and business.

You may also want to watch:

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Data

Hackney and Islington warning after burglaries rise by 30 per cent

Pol Allingham and William Mata

Logo Icon
Elaine Bernstein outside her boutique in Cross Street, Islington

Why some Cross Street retailers are keeping their doors permanently locked

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Crouch Hill substance misuse service, The Haven, in Holly Park, Finsbury Par

Finsbury Park drugs misuse centre in special measures to close 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
La Clave Latin American Festival

Food and Drink

Finsbury Park to host UK's biggest free Latin festival this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon