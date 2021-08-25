Published: 5:14 PM August 25, 2021

Young people have been getting a taste of the hospitality industry as a professional chef has taught them how to prepare lunch for 80 of their peers, as part of a programme of summer activities in Islington.

The catering course at the Lift Youth Hub in White Lion Street, Angel, which has a pizza oven and barbecue, is teaching a host of skills from planning, menu design, safe storage, food preparation, food hygiene, cooking and customer service.

Amaltheia Bright, Che Hunte, Shaya Allen, Miriam Etuk, Judith Samuel, Santina Robinson and Elyse Duncan-Brown - Credit: Islington Council

The course is part of the Islington Council’s Summerversity, Access to Sports, Heatwave and Bright Start programmes, which have proved a huge success, with a higher attendance this year than in any previous summer.

Collectively, more than 30,000 days of activity have been enjoyed.

Other vocational activities on offer include carpentry, social media, farming and business.