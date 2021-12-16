'Stop using obliterating weed killer'- Islington Council told

The pesticide is said to be harmful to bees. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Families want the use of a weed killer to be outlawed on council land over concerns about its impact on wildlife.

Rachael Swynnerton from Islington Clean Air Parents (ICAP) is urging the council to stop using glyphosate which she says “obliterates insects” and “kills everything green” - and used “contrary” to Islington’s biodiversity action plan.

In 2020, the council passed a motion to phase out glyphosate but Rachael said ICAP “does not believe the opt-out scheme is operating effectively” and wants an opt-in scheme instead.

The weed killer is a broad-spectrum herbicide, which means it does not kill a specific plant but most broad-leafed plants in an area.

It is absorbed through leaves, rather than taken up through plant roots.

Rachael appealed to council bosses to follow neighbouring Hackney, which is trialling glyphosate-free areas and cutting down on its use of the chemical.

Studies have shown glyphosate can damage bees and Swynnerton called for the council to only use it in exceptional circumstances such as the control of Japanese knotweed, which is listed by the government as an invasive species.

This would mean it could “ensure pavements are safe” and meet its commitment to the Transport For London equal pavement pledge.

Glyphosate was a major factor in the decline of orange Monarch butterflies.

Rachael continued: “Weeds are what we call them but they are wildflowers and support insects. If we destroy bees, we destroy food sources.”

The council said its focus is tackling weeds “in the most environmentally-friendly way possible, including by using sweeping, hand weeding, bark mulching, and, where there is no practical alternative, using herbicide”.

A spokesperson said: “We have to control weeds to prevent issues such as damage to pavements, hindrance of wheelchairs, trip hazards and drainage channels becoming clogged.”

They added: “We are passionate about protecting our borough’s rich biodiversity and seek to use as little herbicide as possible. We are using new systems of spraying on the public highways which have ensured a 60 per cent reduction in the amount of glyphosate used, through targeted treatment of weeds.”

Residents are also encouraged to remove weeds in their own areas, cutting down on “the need for herbicides such as glyphosate”.

Participating streets include Jackson Road in Holloway, Mayton Street and Monsell Road in Finsbury Park, and Dewey Road and Denmark Grove near Angel.