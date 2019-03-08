Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged 'failure to deal with antisemitism'

An Islington councillor has resigned from the Labour Party citing its alleged "failure to properly deal with antisemitism".

It is with great sadness that I have resigned from @UKLabour. The party has failed to properly deal with #Antisemitism and there is something very wrong when @tom_watson is vilified for his efforts to address the problem. pic.twitter.com/s8XrcKFe1H — Gary Poole (@CllrGaryPoole) 15 July 2019

Cllr Gary Poole will sit as an independent in his St Mary's ward, after he today published a letter on social media explaining he "cannot in good conscience remain a member of a political party that has failed to address the scourge of antisemitism".

This comes after a BBC Panorama documentary interviewing former Labour staffers turned whistleblowers aired on Wednesday, which has intensified an already toxic debate about alleged antisemitism in the party.

Having watched the documentary, Cllr Poole last Thursday tweeted: "[Jenny] Formby, [Seamus] Milne and [Jeremy] Corbyn must go, Members, MPs & cllrs need to wake up to how Labour has arrived at this shameful situation. The leadership cliques are at best unwitting enablers of antisemitism."

Cllr Poole, also governor of Pentonville Prison, today published a letter stating: "Following the broadcast of Panorama on July 10 in which brave and dedicated former Labour Party staffers exposed antisemitism and the party's failure to deal with it, the Labour Party's response was shameful and disreputable. Rather than commit to investigating these matters as a matter of urgency, the party went on the attack and sought to undermine the courageous whistleblowers."

Cllr Poole, a member of the Islington South & Finsbury campaigning Labour Party (CLP), said he's also "disturbed and saddened" at the way Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has purportedly been "vilified and abused" by senior Labour figures due to his reaction to the Panorama episode, and his outspoken take on the party's handling of antisemitism complaints in general.

He claimed the party he joined in 1981 is "not fit to govern the country" but said he has no problem with Islington Council leader Richard Watts and will "continue to support the local manifesto" he was elected to implement.

Cllr Watts said: "I am extremely disappointed that Gary has decided to resign from the Labour Party. I want to thank Gary for his contribution to the work of Islington Labour in making our borough a fairer place for all, since he was elected in 2011. I know this has not been a decision that Gary has taken lightly. Antisemitism has no place in our society, or our politics, and the Labour Party must continue to take all steps to fundamentally root it out of our party."

