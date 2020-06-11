Islington Covid-19 homeless taskforce says ‘massive community effort’ has keep vulnerable people safe during pandemic

Volunteers from Islington's Covid-19 Homelessness Task Force. Picture: Jess Turtle Archant

Islington’s Covid-19 homeless taskforce says a “massive community effort” has kept some of the most vulnerable people in the borough safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt and Jess Turtle from Museum of Homelessness. Picture: Jess Turtle Matt and Jess Turtle from Museum of Homelessness. Picture: Jess Turtle

When social justice charity Museum of Homelessness (MoH), grassroots outreach group Streets Kitchen and Islington Council created England’s first Covid-19 taskforce in March, things looked dire.

There was an alleged lack of government guidance on how to keep homeless people safe during the pandemic, and it was unclear where they were meant to isolate if they had Covid-19 symptoms

MoH co-founder Jess Turtle told the Gazette: “At the beginning of this we were really picturing the worst, having to be doing palliative care at street level.

“It hasn’t been like that, people have been really looked after and that has been a supreme effort around the UK.”

Matt Turtle sorting food packages. Picture: Jess Turtle Matt Turtle sorting food packages. Picture: Jess Turtle

Of the 50 to 60 people the taskforce has supported during the crisis, Jess is only aware of one person who likely caught the virus.

You may also want to watch:

MoH, Streets Kitchen and others successfully lobbied the government to bulk-book hotel rooms with bathrooms so homeless people have somewhere safe to isolate during the pandemic.

The homeless taskforce operate 7 days a week from the Popham and Cummings Community Centre in Popham Street.

Streets Kitchen coordinator Jon Glackin. Picture: Jess Turtle Streets Kitchen coordinator Jon Glackin. Picture: Jess Turtle

Volunteers make food parcels at the hub and supplies are also stored there. Food parcels and PPE is then distributed to sister projects in Hackney, Lambeth, Camden and Tower Hamlets.

Jess added: “We have got a distribution network for the grassroots and all share resources to get the job done. With larger charities their might be a bit of wariness about sharing supplies, but because we are small and have the same values we are share between the groups and make sure we get as many people fed as possible.”

Volunteers have to wash their hands outside, don a mask and have their temperature checked before entering the hub.

“The whole thing has been a massive community effort,” she added. “We have 50 local volunteers who are amazing. St Peter’s mutual aid group have been sewing masks. St Mary’s have been doing hot meals and breakfasts. Greenpeace’s office is just up the road, they do hot meals four times a week. “Residents have brought donations of food, the whole community spirit around the hub has been so remarkable and we couldn’t have done it without Islington residents.”

Food packages for homeless people self-isolating. Picture: Jess Turtle Food packages for homeless people self-isolating. Picture: Jess Turtle

Housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: “Islington’s homeless taskforce represents everything that’s good about Islington and Islington residents. You have lots of different groups and really brilliant volunteers coming together during a crisis to help out some of the most vulnerable people in the borough. I hope even when the crisis is over we can continue with the homeless taskforce, it’s been brilliant. It’s now up to the government to try to take the lead on ending homelessness permanently.”