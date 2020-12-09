Islington blogger crowdfunding £1,200 towards project to tackle climate crisis

Published: 5:08 PM December 9, 2020

An Islington writer is crowdfunding to start a project where neighbours can share their ideas on how to tackle the climate crisis.

Nicola Baird, founder of Islington Faces Blog and a Gazette columnist, is hoping to set up a new initiative called Everyone Has An Energy Story.

Residents will be interviewed about their understanding of reaching carbon-zero, with the hope of connecting them to local energy “experts” who can offer advice on practical energy-saving steps.

Islington Faces will receive £1,000 from Marks & Spencer (M&S) Energy - a service that provides 100 per cent renewably-sourced electricity to its customers - if it can raise £1,200 between November 23 and December 21.

The crowdfunder raised £412 in its first week, with the project due to commence in 2021.

Islington Council last year declared a climate emergency and pledged to reach net-zero carbon by 2030.

View Nicola's fundraiser at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/everyone-has-an-energy-story