Islington blogger crowdfunding £1,200 towards project to tackle climate crisis
John Abiona
- Credit: Kimi Gill for Islington Faces
An Islington writer is crowdfunding to start a project where neighbours can share their ideas on how to tackle the climate crisis.
Nicola Baird, founder of Islington Faces Blog and a Gazette columnist, is hoping to set up a new initiative called Everyone Has An Energy Story.
READ MORE: Nicola Baird on how to create a better world
Residents will be interviewed about their understanding of reaching carbon-zero, with the hope of connecting them to local energy “experts” who can offer advice on practical energy-saving steps.
Islington Faces will receive £1,000 from Marks & Spencer (M&S) Energy - a service that provides 100 per cent renewably-sourced electricity to its customers - if it can raise £1,200 between November 23 and December 21.
The crowdfunder raised £412 in its first week, with the project due to commence in 2021.
You may also want to watch:
Islington Council last year declared a climate emergency and pledged to reach net-zero carbon by 2030.
View Nicola's fundraiser at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/everyone-has-an-energy-story
