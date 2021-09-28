Islington dog stars in film that will be shown at London Film Festival
Blanca Schofield
- Credit: Robert Stuhldreer
Coming to a cinema near you next month will be an Islington dog, who will join actors on screen in a short production which will be shown at the BFI London Film Festival.
Museum of Austerity, a production by the National Theatre and English Touring Theatre, will star Kin - a seven-year-old Japanese Akita - in the role of beloved dog to a dying disabled benefit claimant.
The film piece invites audiences to contemplate the human impact of austerity.
Owner Robert Stuhldreer, 60, is an experienced dog trainer for screen and theatre from Holloway whose dogs have appeared in numerous works, including segments for the BBC.
Describing Kin’s performance in Museum of Austerity, Robert said: “She was astounding for the theatre people, they were amazed she could do it all in one take and the director Sacha Wares was very grateful to Kin for her calm professional presence.”
You may also want to watch:
Kin is important to Stuhldreer’s life because she also performs a dual role as a care dog, alerting him to his impending seizures.
He said: “Her detection rate of my epileptic fits is 100 per cent. She communicates the impending danger with three clear signals to make sure I am not caught by surprise and can prepare so I don’t break any bones.”
The London Film Festival runs from 6-17 October.
Most Read
- 1 Harassment trial: MP Claudia Webbe 'threatened to send naked photos of victim to her kids'
- 2 Two rescued from fire in Islington maisonette block
- 3 Police cordon in place after Essex Road pub 'assault'
- 4 Petrol station forecourts closed in Islington amid warning: 'Drafting in the army will not end fuel crisis'
- 5 Hundreds of activists descend on north London incinerator demanding end to rebuild
- 6 'I was not jealous': MP Claudia Webbe denies harrasment charge
- 7 Eidevall says Arsenal put 'pressure on themselves' to deliver in big games
- 8 Aldi Local to open in Dalston next month
- 9 Petrol station forecourts closed and long queues in north London
- 10 Finsbury Park man arrested on suspicion of second north London murder