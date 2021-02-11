Published: 4:24 PM February 11, 2021

Sonny Doyle, who has been jailed for five years and eight months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs - Credit: Met Police

An Islington man has been handed a lengthy jail term, thanks to a new law introduced to punish persistent drug dealers.

The Sentencing Act 2020 which came into force in December stipulates that the third time a defendant is convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, they face a minimum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

Sonny Doyle, 25, who lives in Islington but has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offence when cops caught him with 10 rocks of heroin and three rocks of crack cocaine last month.

Officers were called to Cantelowes Gardens, off Camden Road, on January 12 to reports that a group of men were fighting. Police caught Doyle after he ran away.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard on Wednesday (February 10) that Doyle had two similar previous convictions in 2016 and in 2018.

He received a reduced sentence of five years and eight months because of his early guilty plea.

Supt Elaina Usher said: “This should act as a major warning to those who inflict misery on our communities by dealing drugs. You will be caught and you will spend a significant time in prison."