Islington dry cleaners damaged in early morning fire
PUBLISHED: 14:59 26 August 2020
Archant
Firefighters rushed to a dry cleaners in Islington this morning (August 26).
At about 1.50am, a bus driver noticed smoke escaping from a roller shutter on the dry cleaners in Essex Road.
You may also want to watch:
Four London Fire Brigade engines from Islington, Shoreditch, Stoke Newington and Holloway and around 25 firefighters went to extinguish the blaze.
It had damaged part of the ground floor, but there were no injured people.
The flames had been put out by 3.15am. An investigation into what started the fire has been launched.
READ MORE: 10 people escape from King’s Cross rooftop fire
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.