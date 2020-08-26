Search

Islington dry cleaners damaged in early morning fire

PUBLISHED: 14:59 26 August 2020

Firefighters rushed to a dry cleaners in Islington. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters rushed to a dry cleaners in Islington. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Firefighters rushed to a dry cleaners in Islington this morning (August 26).

At about 1.50am, a bus driver noticed smoke escaping from a roller shutter on the dry cleaners in Essex Road.

Four London Fire Brigade engines from Islington, Shoreditch, Stoke Newington and Holloway and around 25 firefighters went to extinguish the blaze.

It had damaged part of the ground floor, but there were no injured people.

The flames had been put out by 3.15am. An investigation into what started the fire has been launched.

