Islington electrical engineering apprentice highlights women's roles in construction

Molly Folan. Picture: Interserve Archant

An electrical engineering apprentice who began her career after seeing a story in the Gazette has helped celebrate the role of women in the construction industry.

Molly Folan, 25, was invited to an event at Westminster College last month hosted by Women Into Construction. The not-for-profit group promotes gender equality in the industry and supports women who want to get into it.

A survey by developer Keepmoat showed just 13 per cent of women aged 16 to 25 would consider a career in construction, mainly because t hey were unaware of the variety of roles that exist.

But Molly, who works for Interserve, has always wanted to be an electrician. She said: “I have always had a passion for electrics and how things work so after seeing an apprenticeship opportunity in my local newspaper I arranged to meet with the local construction college.

“I expressed my interest for the electrical side of the industry and when they told me there was an apprenticeship available at Interserve I was ecstatic.”

Leigh Doman of Interserve said: “Molly is a shining example of what women can achieve in the construction sector and she has a great career ahead of her.