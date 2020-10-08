Islington entrepreneur kick starts business to help hair and beauty industry during the pandemic

An Islington entrepreneur is one of a duo to set up a chair-renting business to help hairdressers during the coronavirus crisis.

While many businesses have suffered over the course of the pandemic, Islington’s Muret Seimoglu, 25, and his friend Omer Ukuser, 25, kicked-started Hairfare, a new business on a mission to help out the independent work force in the hair and beauty industry.

It connects barbers and hairdressers to premises they can rent for as long as needed, giving those who were made redundant or forced to reduce their hours during the Covid crisis the chance to return to work.

Murat likened Hairfare to “Airbnb, but for the health and beauty industry”.

He said: “We want to give power to the professionals, if someone is made redundant, they can become their own boss.”

The young entrepreneurs stressed they are not trying to make money for the big corporations, saying it’s mostly for the people on the high street.

“We are trying to help out the people who suffer the most, the people at the very top haven’t thought about the high street a lot,” Murat said.

Omer added: “We feel we can be that new company to emerge from a bad time and help people out and focus on the positives ahead.”

Since its launch, Hairfare has signed up 16 shops across the country, including Mastercut on Essex Road. It has also got around 100 professionals involved.

Murat grew up on Essex Road and attended Islington Green school, now City of London Academy Islington, where he “learnt about business models” and was inspired to become self-employed.

He then went to City of Islington College, where he met Omer. The two became good friends and began to discuss business ideas. “I went straight to Murat when I had this idea,” Omer said.

Murat added: “Growing up in Islington where you have such a wide mix of people, the diversity teaches you to connect with all kinds of people.

“You can see a wide range of businesses and you can learn something from everything in Islington.”

HairFare charges a nine per cent booking fee for every reservation made through its platform.

Contact help@hairfare.co.uk for more information about the service.