Islington entrepreneurs selling Christmas trees to fundraise for children’s hospices

PUBLISHED: 17:23 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 08 December 2020

The duo are donating some of their profits from Christmas tree sales to children’s hospices. Picture: Ralph Laurila

Archant

Two Islington entrepreneurs are aiming to make a difference this Christmas, by donating some of their profits from Christmas tree sales to children’s hospices.

Ralph Laurila and Danny Cullen – who started their Christmas tree delivery service on Saturday, November 28 – are giving £5 from each sale to Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

The trees are being stored in the Tourian Lounge hotel on Highgate Hill, where there is also an in-person stall. Local deliveries are free, and the trees range from £15 to £60 depending on size.

Ralph said: “We thought it has been an absolutely awful year for so many people, let’s try and raise some money...we haven’t got a target, it’s just anything we can give them – that’s the main thing.”

They chose a children’s hospice because Ralph suffered life-threatening health complications when he was a baby.

“It [Shooting Star Children’s Hospices] costs 8.8 million a year to run, and because of Covid-19 they had to close the majority of their shops,” he said. “We just thought, let’s make it a better year for some children out there.”

Shooting Star Children’s Hospices cares for babies and children throughout London and Surrey with life-limiting conditions, and supports their families from diagnosis to end of life.

Ellie Constable, the charity’s community fundraiser, said: “We’re so very grateful to Danny and Ralph for their incredible support this year.

“It’s so heart warming to see communities coming together to support local causes, particularly during this difficult time.

“Less than eight per cent of our funding comes from central government funding...so we’re always reliant on the public.

“But this year more so than ever, lots of our fundraising events have been cancelled...we’ve really been feeling the impact of Covid-19.”

Ralph and Danny aim to continue the project in future years, and even hope to do more projects for charity.

“If we can do really well, we will move onto bigger spaces and start selling decorations – anything that can raise money,” said Ralph.

Call 07444 869640 or visit the Tourian Lounge to order a Christmas tree and contribute to a worthy cause.

