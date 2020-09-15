Islington family urges housing association to remove their home’s ‘dangerous’ cladding

Lloyd’s Row. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A young Islington family has called for the flammable cladding encasing their flat to be removed with urgency.

Luke Williams, his wife Sophie and their eight-month-old son Sam are currently living in Clerkenwell’s Lloyd’s Row in a building managed Notting Hill Genesis.

Three years after the 2017 Grenfell Tower blaze, Notting Hill Genesis sent out fire experts to the eight-storey building to survey the safety of its cladding.

It has told residents the material used has been found to be unsafe and needs to be changed. Notting Hill Genesis did not reveal what material has been used, when asked.

“It’s been a very dangerous situation to be in for the residents,” Luke said. “[The government said] owners of big, high-rise buildings should carry out investigations, and nothing has been done until now.”

He and other residents in the block are concerned about how long it will take to make the changes.

In the meantime, Luke said, Notting Hill Genesis has employed a fire warden to patrol the building 24/7.

Luke is worried “these things [will] go on for ages”, saying: “We want it to be reclad and a safe place to live in.

“I have got a young family - a pregnant wife and a 20-month-old - and I am having an operation on my leg in a couple of weeks, so if there was a fire and they lock the lifts I wouldn’t be able to get down the stairs.”

The flats are also worthless to leaseholders until the work is carried out.

A spokesperson from Notting Hill Genesis said: “Our appointed fire experts carried out a survey at Lloyd’s Row and provided a draft report for us in June.

“These reports are then reviewed and further information requested, which typically takes around two months. The process did take longer at Lloyd’s Row and we apologise for this delay.”

They said the housing association intends to apply for the second phase of the government’s Building Safety Fund, while exploring all possible funding options and any interim safety measures, including discussions with the original developer and the National House Building Council (NHBC).

“Leaseholders will not be asked to contribute towards these costs through service charges unless all those alternative options are exhausted,” they added.