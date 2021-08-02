Published: 5:27 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 6:37 PM August 2, 2021

Searching for something to do this weekend? Look no further- here are five things to do in Islington this weekend.

Break out of an escape room

Escape rooms are back! Decode the clues and unlock the puzzles at Cluequest in Caledonian Road. Choose one of the four game scenarios on offer such as Plan52. You and your team have 60 minutes to unmask the identity of the double agent and deactivate an explosive device before the entire facility detonates.

Both escape room newbies and pros are invited to play. Teams are from two-six players per room. Prices start at £25pp.

Walking tour - Look At The Estate We're In – is about philanthropy and social housing - Credit: Jane's London

Join a walking tour

If architecture is your thing then you will love this tour by Jane's London walks: Walking tour - Look At The Estate We're In – philanthropy & social housing.

Walk through Islington and learn about the Victorian, Edwardian and pre-WWII houses made possible by philanthropists and architects who came together for the working class community.

This two-hour tour starts at Essex road and finishes just before Highbury and Islington station.

Prices are between £9-12. For tickets, see eventbrite.co.uk/e/walking-tour-look-at-the-estate-were-in-philanthropy-social-housing-tickets-163630267535?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Cake galore at Ottolenghi's Islington branch - Credit: Ottolenghi

Foodies on Upper Street

Eat your way through Upper Street where you will find a myriad of cafes and restaurants to tickle your fancy.

Whether you go for a healthy Mediterranean salad at Ottolenghi or stop for an ice cream at Udderlicious, there’s something for everyone on this street.

Catch a show

Muddy Puddles Theatre presents a coming of age play which follows two teenagers who meet at station in 2023 and find that their lives are intertwined. Written by two young creatives Kate Sale and Dominique Sands, the play explores the challenges that the youth face in today’s society.

The Young Actors Theatre is in Barnsbury Road, Islington. The show begins at 7pm on Saturday evening.

Prices start at £7. For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/thin-air-a-play-written-by-kate-sale-dominique-sands-tickets-99843163590?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Go out on the fringe

Camden Fringe has begun (extending into Islington) and there are many other shows this summer. Check out our guide here.

But how about Artificial Insmelligence, a new comedy that imagines a world in which artificially intelligent beings are indistinguishable from humans. It's on from August 6-8 at The Hen & Chickens Theatre, Highbury.

Camden Fringe: https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/artificial-insmelligence/