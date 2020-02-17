Search

30 years ago: Storm damage left 200 kids out of school

PUBLISHED: 09:32 17 February 2020

Islington Gazette 30 years ago Feb wk 8 2020. Picture: Islington Gazette

Islington Gazette 30 years ago Feb wk 8 2020. Picture: Islington Gazette

A month after a big storm 200 Islington youngsters were still waiting to go back to school.

Angry parents were demanding to know why the Inner London Education Authority failed to re-open Ecclesbourne Primary School or make alternative arrangements.

Parent governor Maggie Walsh, whose four-year-old daughter attends the nursery attached to the school, said: "There are bad problems with the roof and the children's safety must be top priority but no one is telling us anything. A notice on the school gates would have been better than nothing."

She added: "We heard that the repairs were going to be finished by the second week and that's why the children weren't being relocated but nothing's happening a month on and the situation is intolerable."

Parents complained that letters sent out by the headteacher and the divisional education office gave conflicting information and not all parents have received them.

Some parents said they were jeopardising their jobs through having to stay at home to look after their children.

