60 years ago: Publican glassed in Holloway boozer, court told

PUBLISHED: 09:55 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 17 February 2020

Islington Gazette 60 years ago Feb wk 8 2020. Picture: Islington Gazette

Islington Gazette 60 years ago Feb wk 8 2020. Picture: Islington Gazette

Archant

A publican was seriously injured after he was glassed in Holloway.

Ernest Hurry, licensee of the Kings Arms, Durham Road, Holloway, was told he was likely to suffer more or less permanent paralysis to the left side of his face due to an injury he received when struck by a glass on December 19, 1959.

A man was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Hurry with intention to do so, and North London Magistrates committed his case to the Old Bailey.

You may also want to watch:

The defendant was also committed on a charge of maliciously damaging a window, valued at £15.

The victim told the court that at about 11pm on December 19 he asked three men to drink up because it was closing time.

The defendant, it was alleged, leant over the counter and struck him in the mouth.

Mr Hurry said his attacker then ran our of the bar and broke a window.

The defendant said he lost his temper and was very sorry.

