Islington Gazette 60 years ago: Masked bandits' smash-and-grab jewellery heist in Chapel Market

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 29 February 2020

Islington Gazette 60 years ago wk10. Picture: Islington Gazette

Islington Gazette 60 years ago wk10. Picture: Islington Gazette

Archant

Three masked bandits made a daring £1,000 smash-and-grab raid in a crowded Chapel Market store in February 1960.

With scarves concealing the lower half of their faces, two men jumped out of the car. One threw a metal jack through the plate glass window.

The thieves seemed to know what they wanted and took only a pad of rings and the most expensive watches displayed in the window. In the matter of second they were back in the car and gone.

Store manager Frederick Drew said heard the sound of glass shattering and ran into the street.

"The driver must have been a madman," he told the Gazette. "He drove off at terrific speed and if anybody had been in his way he would have killed them."

The raided jewellers shop was owned by Alfred Edwards Ltd., who had been in Islington for 10 years at the time of publication.

