Showing our support for Ukraine

Sophie Cox

Published: 10:00 AM March 31, 2022
People take part in a solidarity march in London for Ukraine. - Credit: PA

People take part in a solidarity march in London for Ukraine. - Credit: PA

As the war in Ukraine continues into its second month, the humanitarian response is gathering pace to support the innocent victims of a conflict that has prompted disbelief, anger and sadness in the hearts and minds of people across the world. 

In the face of the Russian attacks, Ukrainian people have had little choice but to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries – they have lost their homes, their belongings, their livelihoods and, in some cases, their lives. 

The depth of feeling in support of the Ukrainian population has been overwhelming, which we have demonstrated through the many stories published across Archant’s newspaper portfolio.

From charitable acts and fundraising initiatives to people who have opened their homes to refugees - the support efforts have been considerable and remain increasingly important as the war continues. So too are the symbols of hope with the national colours of Ukraine adorning ribbons, flags, flowers alongside powerful messages of support. 

In Islington, donation points have been set up, including at Cramers Butchers which collected items such as thermal blankets, torches and sanitary products to send to Poland for Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, Islington Council divested £1.14million worth of pension holdings that are linked to Russian businesses following the start of the conflict.

Archant has launched its own symbol of support with the Ukrainian ribbon which you will find across all of our mastheads in print, online and on our social media channels. 

We encourage our loyal readers and customers to show their support by visiting www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal 

Islington News

