Islington Gazette > News

Survey: We want to hear from Islington Gazette readers

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 6:13 PM April 25, 2021   
Camden Passage in Islington

Camden Passage in Islington - Credit: André Langlois

With the country in a state of transition, we want to hear from our readers.

We are asking readers to help us shape our future, by filling in our survey on the Islington Gazette.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs – while reporting on the news. 

We’re always looking to improve and provide the best read possible, so we’re asking for your help to do that by completing our survey – Your Paper, Your Voice

André Langlois, editor

Islington News

