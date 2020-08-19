GCSE results 2020: Latest updates from Islington
PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 August 2020
Catherine Davison
There will be many anxious teenagers waking up in Islington this morning, with their GCSE grades just an envelope away.
As all summer exams were cancelled in the Covid-19 pandemic, Islington pupils will be awarded marks based on
teachers’ predictions.
This comes after A Level results last week were heavily criticised because the government and Ofqual’s grading algorithm took into account a school’s historic results.
It saw about 40 per cent of pupils downgraded.
On Monday (August 17), the government U-turned and overturned that policy.
Follow the latest updates on GCSE results in Islington schools on our liveblog.
Email gazettenews@archant.co.uk, Frances.Berry@archant.co.uk or Holly.Chant@archant.co.uk to be featured in our coverage.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.