GCSE results 2020: Latest updates from Islington

A group of girls hug after receiving positive results in their GCSEs at Highbury Fields School, on 24th August, 2017. Picture: Catherine Davison Catherine Davison

There will be many anxious teenagers waking up in Islington this morning, with their GCSE grades just an envelope away.

As all summer exams were cancelled in the Covid-19 pandemic, Islington pupils will be awarded marks based on

teachers’ predictions.

This comes after A Level results last week were heavily criticised because the government and Ofqual’s grading algorithm took into account a school’s historic results.

It saw about 40 per cent of pupils downgraded.

On Monday (August 17), the government U-turned and overturned that policy.

Follow the latest updates on GCSE results in Islington schools on our liveblog.

