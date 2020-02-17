Search

Trio of Islington youth councillors elected to top posts

PUBLISHED: 15:20 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 17 February 2020

Husen Abdullahi from Samuel Rhodes School has been elected as the new Young Mayor, Muskan Khan as Deputy Young Mayor and Jessica Chukwu as the new Member for Youth Parliament. Picture: Islington Council

Husen Abdullahi from Samuel Rhodes School has been elected as the new Young Mayor, Muskan Khan as Deputy Young Mayor and Jessica Chukwu as the new Member for Youth Parliament. Picture: Islington Council

Islington's new young mayor, deputy young mayor and member of Youth Parliament have been announced.

Husen Abdullahi from Samuel Rhodes School has been elected as the new young mayor, Muskan Khan as Deputy Young Mayor and Jessica Chukwu as the Youth Parliament representative.

They were elected by their fellow youth councillors on February 17 and will hold office for a year.

Husen and Muskan will also be responsible for representing Islington's Youth Council at regional young mayor meetings as well as civic events and award ceremonies.

Husen, whose campaign was about tackling knife crime, said: "I didn't think I would win because the others all had amazing policies but I can't wait to work with the team."

Muskan said: "I'm an outspoken person and I think we need an outspoken voice to take leadership and control of the issues young people face."

Jessica, who's an aspiring lawyer, quoted Paul Brandt by saying: "Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon."

Islington's education chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: "I congratulate Husen, Muskan and Jessica on their elections. The mayoral positions are very important civic roles, I really hope they enjoy these honours given to them by their peers. The Youth Council represent the future of Islington. I look forward to listening to their views and working closely with them over the coming year."

The Islington Youth Council is elected every two years but the position of Young Mayor and Deputy Young Mayor change annually to give more of the Youth Council's members the opportunity to hold office.

Youth councillors are responsible for making sure the opinions of young people in Islington are heard by campaigning for the needs and interests of their young electorate. Youth councillors also work with council officers and elected members to ensure young people have a key role in planning, designing, delivering and reviewing services.

