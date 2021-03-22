News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Giving sets up fund for young people

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:26 PM March 22, 2021   
YES Outdoors runs sessions each week across Islington, Camden, Haringey and Hackney, including bike maintenance

YES Outdoors runs sessions each week across Islington, Camden, Haringey and Hackney, including bike maintenance

Islington Giving is asking for donations to a special fund set up to benefit young people.

Money will go to help groups providing activities and support to young people.

The pandemic has significantly increased mental health difficulties among many children and young people, particularly children living in poverty, and young people with learning difficulties or pre-existing mental health conditions.

Sarah Benioff, from Islington Giving, says: “Covid-19 has been especially hard on younger people who have not been able to go to school, play out or see their friends. 

"But more than that it has shone the spotlight on just how unequal the life chances are for many children and young people in Islington. 

"Donating to Islington Giving is one important and practical way that, as a community, we can help to bridge the digital divide, to offer new safe and supervised sports and outdoor activities and to increase mental wellbeing support.”

See islingtongiving.org.uk/your-giving/ to donate.

