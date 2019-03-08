Search

Islington Giving strikes £90,000 partnership with Goldsmiths' Company Charity

PUBLISHED: 12:11 02 September 2019

Sarah Beinoff will start as director of Cripplegate Foundation and Islington Giving this month. Picture: Cripplegate Foundation

Archant

A charity that works to reduce poverty in Islington has struck up a new partnership that will benefit it to the tune of £90,000.

Islington Giving will receive the cash from grant funder the Goldsmiths' Company Charity over the next three years.

Chair Rob Hull said: "We are thrilled to have another major funder join the Islington Giving board.

"It is a recognition of the valuable work being carried out by a coalition of voluntary and private sector partners in support of our local Islington community."

Ciorsdan Brown of the Goldsmiths' Company Charity added: "Both the Goldsmiths' Company Charity and Islington Giving are united by a common aim: to do good, better.

"We are excited to be able to contribute at such a hyper-local level and continue to develop and evolve our giving model to remain an outward looking and collaborative charity."

Islington Giving has handed out more than £6million since forming in 2010. The Cripplegate Foundation, which helped to establish it, manages all of its grants.

