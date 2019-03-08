Islington Giving strikes £90,000 partnership with Goldsmiths' Company Charity

Sarah Beinoff will start as director of Cripplegate Foundation and Islington Giving this month. Picture: Cripplegate Foundation Archant

A charity that works to reduce poverty in Islington has struck up a new partnership that will benefit it to the tune of £90,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington Giving will receive the cash from grant funder the Goldsmiths' Company Charity over the next three years.

Chair Rob Hull said: "We are thrilled to have another major funder join the Islington Giving board.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a recognition of the valuable work being carried out by a coalition of voluntary and private sector partners in support of our local Islington community."

Ciorsdan Brown of the Goldsmiths' Company Charity added: "Both the Goldsmiths' Company Charity and Islington Giving are united by a common aim: to do good, better.

"We are excited to be able to contribute at such a hyper-local level and continue to develop and evolve our giving model to remain an outward looking and collaborative charity."

Islington Giving has handed out more than £6million since forming in 2010. The Cripplegate Foundation, which helped to establish it, manages all of its grants.