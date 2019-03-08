Islington Green shindig will celebrate refugees contribution to community

Islington Green.Picture:Ken Mears Archant

A community fair in Islington Green will celebrate the contribution refugees make to the community next Saturday.

Islington and Hackney Amnesty Group are running the annual event, where guests can hear renowned musician from Syria, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo perform.

These include artists like Shurooq Abu Elnaas, a celebrated Sudanese artist who will perform in solidarity with protesters being clamped down on in her home city of Khartoum, and Najm al-Dulaim, of Deir Ezzour in Syria.

The event will run from 1pm to 5pm and includes games, book stalls, cakes and activities educating children about human rights.

Islington and Hackney Amnesty's chair, Louise Orton, said: "Refugees contribute so much to our community, in many different ways. At the start of Refugee Week we're inviting everyone to Islington Green to celebrate this, with music, food and traditional summer fun. It's also an opportunity for those of us lucky enough to be living in safety to better understand why people seek sanctuary and how we can help."

