Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in 'Stop the Coup' protest

PUBLISHED: 11:46 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 02 September 2019

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Archant

An Islington councillor was arrested on Saturday while protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to suspend Parliament ahead of the UK's exit from the European Union.

Cllr Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East) was arrested after sitting in the street in Trafalgar Square, as thousands protested against the planned prorogation of Parliament ahead of the UK's expected exit from the EU on Halloween.

Cllr Russell, who's a London-wide Assembly Member and the Green Party Transport spokesperson, as well as being Islington's only real opposition councillor, was among those arrested during the defend our democracy rally, organised by progressive anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible.

Cllr Russell later tweeted: "I was arrested yesterday on a peaceful protest and have been released without conditions while the police decide what to do. I hope you'll understand that I'm not able to make any comment on this until the police have decided what further action, if any, they intend to take."

Her fellow assembly member and Green Party co-leader Sian Berry said: "I'm proud that Caroline has been at the forefront, with others, of showing that determination.

"History tells us that all the rights we have we had to win. No one has ever handed them to us.

"And Caroline and the others on the streets in London today were defending those hard-won rights that are now under attack from Boris Johnson."

If the prorogation proceeds as planned, Parliament will be dismissed next week for 23 days. In this scenario, Parliament wouldn't resume until a queen's speech on October 14, restricting the time MPs have to pass legislation to make it illegal for the UK to leave the EU without a deal.

