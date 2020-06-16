Search

Islington Greggs ‘could be one of busiest in UK’ on reopening

PUBLISHED: 15:24 16 June 2020

Greggs is reopening on June 18. Pic: PA/Time Ireland

Greggs is reopening on June 18. Pic: PA/Time Ireland

PA/PA Photos

An Islington Greggs could be one of the busiest in the UK when the chain reopens its branches next week.

The commercial bakery chain is set to welcome back hungry customers from June 18 after months of closure during the coronavirus lockdown.

READ MORE: Greggs vegan sausage rolls sell out at Islington and Hackney branches on day of launch

Research conducted by bean bag business Great Bean Bags, which looked at the number of Greggs compared with population density, predicts the Chapel Market branch will be the fourth busiest in the UK.

It is beaten to the top spot by three Greggs shops - in Leicester’s Oadby and Westcotes, and Walthamstow.

Nutritional therapist Claudia le Feuvre said: “Fast foods are often formulated to achieve the ‘bliss point’, something we’ll be familiar with from having eaten this type of food before.

“This is the optimal blend of salt, sugar and fat which triggers the brain to produce feel-good endorphins and dopamine, a neurotransmitter that will keep us coming back for more, especially when the doors reopen.”

