Islington hairdresser gets MBE after lockdown service

An Islington-based hairdresser, who is said to be one of the most respected personalities in the profession, has been awarded an MBE.

Patrick Cameron, a long hair expert, will be given the honour for his service to the hairdressing industry with particular recognition for his work during Covid-19.

“I am delighted to have been awarded such a prestigious honour especially in this Jubilee year,” said Patrick.

“To be recognised for something that you love doing is the ultimate compliment.

“I’ve always believed that because hairdressers are creative, we have a secret power to make people feel better about themselves.”

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Patrick is known throughout the hairdressing world for his long hair work and educational skills.

His business is now located in Newington Green.

Since arriving in the UK from his native New Zealand in 1987 and as one of Wella’s global ambassadors, he has presented shows and educational seminars in every continent, sharing his long hair knowledge with eager students and always looking to the future of the industry.

As an early advocate of digital education with his Access All Areas platform, Patrick reacted to the situation and reached out to his peers on his social media channels. From his home studio Patrick set about producing free weekly online programmes making it his mission to keep an optimistic and upbeat spirit.

More than 300,000 eager hairdressers tuned into ‘Education in Isolation’ and the programme even inspired many other would-be educators to start their own training platforms.

During the lockdown he was invited as a guest on many live sessions and podcasts, entertaining and inspiring others. Realising the importance of self-care Patrick also presented a series of mindfulness videos on YouTube.

Patrick added: “We have all been through a lot during the pandemic, this industry, like many other sectors, has been hit hard and it has been my pleasure to connect with hairdressers around the world and help to keep them motivated and inspired.

“I would like to dedicate my MBE to all the young people who were told they wouldn’t amount to much.”