News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Survivors of child abuse in Islington to get £10,000

Logo Icon

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Published: 5:15 PM October 11, 2021   
Islington Town Hall

Islington Town Hall - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Survivors of a historic child abuse scandal in Islington children’s homes are set to receive a £10,000 payment each.

The £16million fund is due to be agreed at the council’s executive meeting this week (October 14).

Individual payments have increased by a fifth after the council consulted survivors of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse by a council employee, a visitor introduced to a care home by the manager or a member of staff, or a volunteer, which took place in Islington-run children’s homes between 1966 to 1995.

The money will come from council reserves and people will initially have two years to come forward.

It is estimated that between 1,700 and 2,400 children lived in Islington children’s homes during the 30-year period, and 2,000 could still be alive.

You may also want to watch:

Thirty-two survivors responded to the consultation.

The scheme is likely to be launched next spring and will be run independently of the council.

Most Read

  1. 1 E-scooter rider suffers head injuries in Holloway Road crash
  2. 2 Essex Road Sainsbury's closed for deep cleaning after rats filmed crawling over croissants
  3. 3 Arsenal project under threat after Newcastle United takeover 
  1. 4 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
  2. 5 'Knife crime is still on the rise': JJ McPhillips' mum fundraises for education
  3. 6 Islington's unvaccinated youth 'vulnerable to third wave of Covid'
  4. 7 Traffic has 'reduced by two thirds' in Canonbury West LTN
  5. 8 Islington to roll out 'people friendly pavements'
  6. 9 TfL puts £3.50 'boundary tax' proposal for journeys into London to government
  7. 10 Islington in Bloom winners announced

According to the council: “The support payment scheme... has been designed to enable eligible applicants to receive a payment more quickly than having to go through the trauma of the lengthy civil compensation claims process.”

Some people were concerned about plans to offset any civil compensation payment against this scheme’s payment, but it will not affect any civil claims survivors may bring.

The council said: “Whilst a scheme payment and a compensation payment are different, they are both coming from or on behalf of the council and the offset allows a fair distribution of a finite resource.”

There were 13 reports into complaints about children’s care in the years leading up to 1995 before the independent White report concluded that each of these looked at individual problems.

It said what happened was “a disastrous chapter in Islington’s history”, adding: “Each of these issues has been dealt with as a ‘straw in the wind’. No-one looked for the haystack, which was undoubtedly blowing.”

The report concluded that “Islington did not initiate the type of investigation they should have”.

Allegations include claims that some children in care were working as prostitutes at children’s homes, some were gang-raped and knifed and some children were introduced to drugs. Allegations were made about the abuse of 25 children.

Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Finsbury Park murder victim Helen Anderson was last seen alive in Wood Green on August 20

Helen Anderson: Police release CCTV of murder victim's last known sighting

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Norma Girolami

Crime

Murder charge in connection with missing Highgate woman, 70

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Protesters from Insulate Britain have glued their hands to the floor to cause disruption at Old Street 

Insulate Britain blocks rush hour traffic at Old Street

Emma Bartholomew and Sally Patterson

Logo Icon
Church Road rapper Nines.

Court Watch

Rapper Nines jailed for importing cannabis into UK

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon