Islington's Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 event to go ahead online
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
An online event will commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day this year during lockdown.
Islington Council is hosting an online ceremony to remember those murdered in the Holocaust by the Nazis during World War Two, the majority of whom were Jewish, as well as those killed in genocides across the world.
The theme for the international day this year is Be the Light in the Darkness.
As well as remarks from MPs and local councillors, the event will include a presentation from Helen Stone, telling the story of her mother, and Emmy Golding (née Kaufmann), a Holocaust survivor.
There will also be music from the World Harmony Orchestra, whose musicians include refugees from around the world.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s executive member for community development, said: "The lessons of the past have shown us the ultimate consequences of hatred and intolerance, and Holocaust Memorial Day is an important yearly reminder that we must be vigilant and not allow the seeds of hatred to grow in our communities."
It will be from 10am-11.30am on January 27 via Zoom.
Register online via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/holocaust-memorial-day-london-borough-of-islington-tickets-132029891961
Most Read
- 1 Residents' 'frustration' as Royal Mail works to deliver in lockdown
- 2 Old Street roundabout project moves into final phase
- 3 Man dies after collapsing in Islington
- 4 Highbury woman launches pen pal initiative to fight lockdown loneliness
- 5 Teaching mentor comes 'full circle' working at Islington school
- 6 Thames Water faces councillors’ anger over billing changes for tenants
- 7 Islington charity choir smashes fundraising target with help from Brian Eno
- 8 Islington writers among the winners of 2021 awards
- 9 Council tax set to rise amid 'hand-to-mouth' Covid-19 government funding
- 10 Arsenal fan's search for every Highbury Stadium match since 1940s