Islington's Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 event to go ahead online

Franki Berry

Published: 10:30 AM January 20, 2021   
A general view of the gates at Auschwitz taken for International Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Dave Thompson - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

An online event will commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day this year during lockdown.

Islington Council is hosting an online ceremony to remember those murdered in the Holocaust by the Nazis during World War Two, the majority of whom were Jewish, as well as those killed in genocides across the world.

The theme for the international day this year is Be the Light in the Darkness.

As well as remarks from MPs and local councillors, the event will include a presentation from Helen Stone, telling the story of her mother, and Emmy Golding (née Kaufmann), a Holocaust survivor. 

There will also be music from the World Harmony Orchestra, whose musicians include refugees from around the world.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s executive member for community development, said: "The lessons of the past have shown us the ultimate consequences of hatred and intolerance, and Holocaust Memorial Day is an important yearly reminder that we must be vigilant and not allow the seeds of hatred to grow in our communities."

It will be from 10am-11.30am on January 27 via Zoom.

Register online via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/holocaust-memorial-day-london-borough-of-islington-tickets-132029891961

