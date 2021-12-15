News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homeless Holloway charities unable to open this Christmas

Harvey Dorset

Published: 12:25 PM December 15, 2021
Homelessness is an issue that needs to be tackled in Norwich, says David Powles. Photo credit should

Islington Homeless charities are in need of venues and volunteers to keep running this year - Credit: PA

Homeless people in Holloway could suffer over the Christmas period, as charities are struggling to find venues to offer their services.

A spokesperson for the Pilion Trust told the Islington Gazette that they are unable to run The Crash Pad - a winter shelter for young people experiencing homelessness - this year, because they “can’t find a building to run it from”.

The People’s Army, a group that supplies meals to the homeless, is also facing problems finding volunteers and a venue.

The group, which cooks meals at the Prospex youth centre on Wednesdays, is run by Hazel Jhugroo.

Hazel said: “I contacted The Crash Pad to offer to supply hot meals to them, but found out that they weren’t running."

Last year, the group provided hot meals from December 23-27.

Hazeladded: “We are looking to partner with existing projects to help with their community lunches, as finding volunteers is harder now that lockdown is over”.

To support Pilion Trust visit www.justgiving.com/piliontrust

Learn more about The People's Army at www.facebook.com/groups/217553886278372

Charity News
Holloway News
Islington News

