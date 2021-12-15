Homeless Holloway charities unable to open this Christmas
Harvey Dorset
- Credit: PA
Homeless people in Holloway could suffer over the Christmas period, as charities are struggling to find venues to offer their services.
A spokesperson for the Pilion Trust told the Islington Gazette that they are unable to run The Crash Pad - a winter shelter for young people experiencing homelessness - this year, because they “can’t find a building to run it from”.
The People’s Army, a group that supplies meals to the homeless, is also facing problems finding volunteers and a venue.
The group, which cooks meals at the Prospex youth centre on Wednesdays, is run by Hazel Jhugroo.
Hazel said: “I contacted The Crash Pad to offer to supply hot meals to them, but found out that they weren’t running."
Last year, the group provided hot meals from December 23-27.
Hazeladded: “We are looking to partner with existing projects to help with their community lunches, as finding volunteers is harder now that lockdown is over”.
To support Pilion Trust visit www.justgiving.com/piliontrust
Learn more about The People's Army at www.facebook.com/groups/217553886278372
