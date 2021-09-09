Published: 10:12 AM September 9, 2021

Loredana Moldea (centre left), head house keeper at Cheverton Lodge Care Home in Cheverton Road, picking up her award - Credit: Barchester

A house keeper at a care home for elderly people who are no longer able to manage by themselves at home has been recognised for "always going the extra mile".

Loredana Moldea, head house keeper at Cheverton Lodge Care Home in Cheverton Road, Archway, was crowned runner up in the hospitality champion of the year category for south division in the Barchester Care Awards 2021.

More than 2,900 nominations were received for the awards which celebrate staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,000 residents living in Barchester’s 248 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

General manager, Earl Elliott, said: "Loredana works tirelessly day in day out, always with a big smile, ensuring residents have a beautiful home to live in.

“This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is very proud of Loredana, she is a credit to our team."

Loredana added: “I am so delighted to have been nominated, let alone come runner up. I love what I do and it’s a pleasure working at such a wonderful place.”