Recycling centre off Hornsey Street evacuated amid gas leak fears

PUBLISHED: 10:07 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 04 June 2019

Lorries backed up along Hornsey Street.

Lorries backed up along Hornsey Street.

Archant

Hundreds of workers were evacuated from a Cally recycling plant this morning amid fears of a gas leak.

The fire brigade cleared out the Islington Household Reuse and Recycling Centre in Cottage Road just after 7am, leaving lorries queueing down Hornsey Street.

But they could find no increased gas levels anywhere on the site and it has now reopened.

A fire brigade spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.03am to a reported smell of gas.

"It's a recycling centre with three floors. One man has been assessed by London Ambulance Service.

"The recycling centre has been evacuated and we have carried out a sweep of the building. We haven't found any elevated readings but we are still at the scene."

