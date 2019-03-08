Islington in Bloom 2019: ‘Fabulous’ gardening competition open for submissions

Launch of Islington In Bloom 2019 at Duncan Terrace Gardens - members of Friends of Duncan Terrace join council parks staff, Cllr Claudia Webbe, executive member for environment and transport and Jebb the Jester (on stilts). Picture: Islington Council Archant

A “fabulous” competition searching for Islington’s best horticultural creations is now open for submissions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual Islington in Bloom awards, organised by the council, celebrates the innovation and creativity of green-fingered neighbours, businesses, community groups and schools in the borough.

There are a diverse range of categories – and Camden Garden Centre are supplying £100 vouchers to winners, as well as £75 and £50 coupons to runners up and those in third place. The centre will also provide all entrants with a free bag of compost.

Applications are accepted until 2 June and judging takes place from mid-June into July.

Islington’s environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: “Islington in Bloom is a fabulous celebration for our community - we have so many green-fingered residents and their beautiful gardening helps make Islington such a welcoming and attractive borough.

“We welcome entries from everyone. I am hugely looking forward to seeing this year’s entrants and celebrating the achievements of our residents and businesses.”

The entry forms this year feature a drawing by pupil Valentina Hernandez-Leonor from William Tyndale Primary School, who is the winner of a borough-wide competition for students.

Enter online or pick up an application form from Islington libraries, Better leisure centres, Islington Town Hall, and other businesses in the borough.

For more information visit www.islington.gov.uk/inbloom, call 020 7527 6394, follow @IslingtoninBloom on Instagram, or email inbloom@islington.gov.uk