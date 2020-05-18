Islington in Bloom 2020: Horticultural competition moves online due to Covid-19

The annual Islington in Bloom horticultural competition has moved online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everyone who lives in the borough is eligible to take part by sprucing up their garden creating a window display or growing house plants.

The contest is organised by Islington Coucnil and Islington Gardeners. It launched on Saturday and will run until July 5, with the winners being announced in September.

Islington’s environment chief Cllr Rowena Champion said: “Islington in Bloom is always a fantastic celebration of community, which is more important than ever at this challenging time.

“Gardening is a very relaxing activity and we hope this competition will encourage residents, both experts and novices alike, to embrace this fun, joyful hobby as they spend more time than usual at home.”

This year’s categories include: best front garden, best back garden, best house plant, best window box, best container garden, best children’s planting, best tree pit, best children’s garden drawing or model

Entries will be judged remotely this year, with entrants sending one or two photographs, totalling no more than 10mb, of their colourful creations to judges via inbloom@islington.gov.uk, specifying what category they are entering along with some personal details.