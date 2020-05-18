Search

Advanced search

Islington in Bloom 2020: Horticultural competition moves online due to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 13:12 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 18 May 2020

Lever Street Community Centre won best community park in last year's Islington in Bloom. Picture: Islington Council

Lever Street Community Centre won best community park in last year's Islington in Bloom. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

The annual Islington in Bloom horticultural competition has moved online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everyone who lives in the borough is eligible to take part by sprucing up their garden creating a window display or growing house plants.

The contest is organised by Islington Coucnil and Islington Gardeners. It launched on Saturday and will run until July 5, with the winners being announced in September.

You may also want to watch:

Islington’s environment chief Cllr Rowena Champion said: “Islington in Bloom is always a fantastic celebration of community, which is more important than ever at this challenging time.

“Gardening is a very relaxing activity and we hope this competition will encourage residents, both experts and novices alike, to embrace this fun, joyful hobby as they spend more time than usual at home.”

This year’s categories include: best front garden, best back garden, best house plant, best window box, best container garden, best children’s planting, best tree pit, best children’s garden drawing or model

Entries will be judged remotely this year, with entrants sending one or two photographs, totalling no more than 10mb, of their colourful creations to judges via inbloom@islington.gov.uk, specifying what category they are entering along with some personal details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police

Charity calls for Finsbury Park to be ‘decommercialised’ after Wireless Festival cancellation

Tyga performs at Wireless Festival. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

Jail for Hampstead and Islington trio after forensics helped track thieves responsible for £20,000 home invasion

Charlie Durkin and Connor Patterson. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Islington Council bailing out GLL to save leisure centre provider

Highbury Leisure Centre_Exterior: (Left to right) Tyron Fuller, Partnership Manager, GLL; Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington Council’s executive member for health and social care; Mark Leslie, General Manager, Highbury Leisure Centre. Picture: GLL

Knowing your athletes is key says former Arsenal coach

Arsenal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium

Most Read

Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police

Charity calls for Finsbury Park to be ‘decommercialised’ after Wireless Festival cancellation

Tyga performs at Wireless Festival. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

Jail for Hampstead and Islington trio after forensics helped track thieves responsible for £20,000 home invasion

Charlie Durkin and Connor Patterson. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Islington Council bailing out GLL to save leisure centre provider

Highbury Leisure Centre_Exterior: (Left to right) Tyron Fuller, Partnership Manager, GLL; Cllr Janet Burgess, Islington Council’s executive member for health and social care; Mark Leslie, General Manager, Highbury Leisure Centre. Picture: GLL

Knowing your athletes is key says former Arsenal coach

Arsenal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to vote on return to training

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Knowing your athletes is key says former Arsenal coach

Arsenal players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium

Islington in Bloom 2020: Horticultural competition moves online due to Covid-19

Lever Street Community Centre won best community park in last year's Islington in Bloom. Picture: Islington Council

Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police
Drive 24