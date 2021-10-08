Islington in Bloom winners announced
- Credit: Islington Council
The winners of the annual horticultural competition Islington in Bloom have been announced.
The council's annual contest highlights the physical and mental health benefits of gardening, and aims to bring people together through the joy of gardening.
This year saw 177 entries and the introduction of the best edible garden category, with Octopus Community Plant Nursery bagging the prize.
The best community garden prize was picked up by Gardeners of Wedmore, Barbara Holliman scooped best back garden, Louise Souter created the best container garden, Patricia Jordan made the best window box and Pamela Berham had the best tree pit.
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School were commended for best children’s planting, while Pooles Park Primary School had the best house plant.
Lillia Keighley-Toop won the children’s poster competition.
Garry McQuinn, who won the best front garden category, said: “It’s fantastic how gardening has improved and enhanced our community relationships.
“I see people walking past and they stop for a chat. Our circle of acquaintances and friends has grown significantly, just through being in the front garden.”
Winners, runners-up and third-placed entries in each category receive a National Garden gift voucher, and all entrants have received a compost voucher for Camden Garden Centre to encourage them to continue to grow.
Islington's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “Islington in Bloom is always one of the highlights of the year, helping to bring people from across our borough together as a community to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of gardening.
Islington also gained recognition in the London in Bloom awards.
Gold and category winner awards were won by Gillespie Park, Duncan Terrace, and Islington Gardeners in the conservation area of the year, Small Park Group A, and city of the year categories respectively.
Meanwhile, Rosemary Gardens won a gold award in the park of the year category, while Myddelton Square and Caledonian Park earned silver gilts in the small conservation area and park of the year categories respectively.