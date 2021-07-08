News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Interactive map: See all the LTNs in Islington – and across London

André Langlois

Published: 11:31 AM July 8, 2021   
The Healthy Streets coalition has created an interactive map of LTNs in London

See below for an interactive map of LTNs - Credit: Google/Healthy Streets

Islington has been named the top London borough for "healthy streets", after 18 months in which a number of initiatives have been rolled out by the council.

Based on nine indicators, the Healthy Streets Scorecard has been created by a coalition of environmental and transport organisations.

And alongside the scorecard, this map has been produced of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) brought in by councils across the capital, as of April 30.

LTNs have met with some vocal opposition, but they are supported by many, including the partners behind the scorecard: London Living Streets, CPRE London, Sustrans in London, RoadPeace, London Cycling Campaign, Future Transport London, Possible, and Wheels for Wellbeing.

The cycle lanes in Liverpool Road, Islington

The cycle lanes in Liverpool Road, Islington - Credit: André Langlois

In a statement, the coalition said: “Islington has made impressive improvements to come top of the scorecard for inner London boroughs. Highlights include the introduction of many LTNs, with 36 per cent of suitable borough roads now in an LTN (Islington is one of the top five boroughs); and a huge 40pc of schools with 'school street' schemes, where traffic is restricted around schools at arrival and departure times (second only to Merton with 41pc)."

