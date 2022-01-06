Updated

The London Fire Brigade has been called to reports of a fire on Norman Street; images confirm the blaze, with confirmation pending on an exact location - Credit: Sarah Pospiech

A fire has broken out at the Ironmonger Row Baths this morning.

The Gazette has received images which show that the Norman Street facility - part of the Finsbury Leisure Centre - has caught fire.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at around 10.08am this morning, with a spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirming the fire has been put out in recent minutes.

The Brigade in attendance at the blaze, which has resulted in the Ironmonger Row Baths and Norman Street being closed - Credit: Sally Patterson

It's believed that the fire started in the basement of the baths, but further information is awaited on this.

Both Norman Street and the Ironmonger Row Baths are currently closed.

It's believed the fire started in the basement, with further confirmation awaited on this - Credit: Sally Patterson

More to follow.