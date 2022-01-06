Updated
Ironmonger Row Baths catch fire as LFB called to Norman Street blaze
Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle
A fire has broken out at the Ironmonger Row Baths this morning.
The Gazette has received images which show that the Norman Street facility - part of the Finsbury Leisure Centre - has caught fire.
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at around 10.08am this morning, with a spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirming the fire has been put out in recent minutes.
It's believed that the fire started in the basement of the baths, but further information is awaited on this.
Both Norman Street and the Ironmonger Row Baths are currently closed.
More to follow.
