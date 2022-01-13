News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire damage repairs begin on Ironmonger Row Baths centre

William Mata and Holly Chant

Published: 4:02 PM January 13, 2022
Ironmonger Row Baths in Islington on fire

Repair works have begun on last week's fire at a leisure centre near Old Street in Islington - Credit: Sally Patterson

Gym chain GLL has started work on repairing the Ironmonger Row Baths centre after last week’s fire. 

Seventy firefighters were called out to the blaze at around 10am on January 6 following reports it had sparked inside a sauna.

Nobody was injured but the damage could take time to rectify before the leisure centre can reopen. 

GLL said in a joint statement with Islington Council today (January 13): “In the last week we have carefully assessed damage from the fire, and have started cleaning work. 

“Our priority is to reopen the gym and pool as soon as it is safe to do so.  

“The sauna and spa repairs are more complex and will take longer to complete.”

All programmes at the pool have been moved to other locations as repairs continue. GLL apologised to customers for the disruption and thanked London Fire Brigade for a “very prompt response”.

Customer memberships have been upgraded to "UK-wide" so they can use any Better gym or pool in the short term. 

For updates visit www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/london/islington/ironmonger-row-baths
 

