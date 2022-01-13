Fire damage repairs begin on Ironmonger Row Baths centre
William Mata and Holly Chant
- Credit: Sally Patterson
Gym chain GLL has started work on repairing the Ironmonger Row Baths centre after last week’s fire.
Seventy firefighters were called out to the blaze at around 10am on January 6 following reports it had sparked inside a sauna.
Nobody was injured but the damage could take time to rectify before the leisure centre can reopen.
GLL said in a joint statement with Islington Council today (January 13): “In the last week we have carefully assessed damage from the fire, and have started cleaning work.
“Our priority is to reopen the gym and pool as soon as it is safe to do so.
“The sauna and spa repairs are more complex and will take longer to complete.”
All programmes at the pool have been moved to other locations as repairs continue. GLL apologised to customers for the disruption and thanked London Fire Brigade for a “very prompt response”.
Customer memberships have been upgraded to "UK-wide" so they can use any Better gym or pool in the short term.
For updates visit www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/london/islington/ironmonger-row-baths
Most Read
- 1 Five arrested for drugs offences after dawn raids
- 2 Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school run
- 3 'Robot' prisoner locked up indefinitely for killing Serco custody officer
- 4 Bedroom bin to blame for blaze in Islington flat fire
- 5 'Stop harassing us over hedges' - Man tells Islington Council
- 6 Heroic Islington dogs who raise alarm seconds before seizures honoured
- 7 New Hackney and Islington sixth forms set to be more rigorous than Eton
- 8 Corbyn could be challenged by Labour at next election - reports
- 9 Romaine Hart: Tributes as Screen on the Green founder dies aged 88
- 10 Watercolour artist Ruth Beck on how Islington (and Arsenal) has inspired her