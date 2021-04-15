Islington’s leisure services and libraries start re-opening as lockdown eases
- Credit: Google
Islington’s indoor leisure facilities and five libraries have reopened, as part of the UK’s gradual easing out of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Outdoor sports facilities in parks opened on March 29, and now leisure centres and gyms have followed suit, including the newly refurbished Highbury Leisure Centre and pool.
Archway Library, Central Library, Finsbury Library, N4 Library and West Library have also opened for browsing, and library users can book PCs and study space.
Everyone is asked to wear a face covering and to sanitise their hands on entry, and library staff will take additional safety measures, like quarantining returned items before replacing them on shelves.
Fines for items on loan that have become overdue are being scrapped, to encourage users to return any items they may have taken out before lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
The library service hopes to reopen the borough's five other libraries later this month.
Most Read
- 1 Man wanted in connection with Kings Cross sex assault
- 2 Holloway fire 'caused by unattended chip pan'
- 3 'Good Samaritan' chased off random attacker who hit woman
- 4 Islington's by-election candidates confirmed
- 5 Thornhill School's 'dream' library opens after parents' 'relentless' fundraising efforts
- 6 Four teenagers deny murdering 17-year-old Anas Mezenner
- 7 Hackney and Islington have some of the loudest neighbours in London
- 8 Can you help identify this man?
- 9 'Light at the end of the tunnel': Upper Street shoppers excited to end lockdown
- 10 Campaigners debate future of Holloway Women's Building with Peabody Trust