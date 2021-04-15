Published: 4:56 PM April 15, 2021

Highbury Leisure Centre, which opened back up this week after a refurb - Credit: Google

Islington’s indoor leisure facilities and five libraries have reopened, as part of the UK’s gradual easing out of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Outdoor sports facilities in parks opened on March 29, and now leisure centres and gyms have followed suit, including the newly refurbished Highbury Leisure Centre and pool.

Archway Library, Central Library, Finsbury Library, N4 Library and West Library have also opened for browsing, and library users can book PCs and study space.

Everyone is asked to wear a face covering and to sanitise their hands on entry, and library staff will take additional safety measures, like quarantining returned items before replacing them on shelves.

Fines for items on loan that have become overdue are being scrapped, to encourage users to return any items they may have taken out before lockdown.

The library service hopes to reopen the borough's five other libraries later this month.