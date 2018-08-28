Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

LGBT History Month: ‘Amazing’ programme of activities honours Islington’s proud history

PUBLISHED: 08:11 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 07 February 2019

Outrage plaque at Highbury Fields. Picture: Islington Council

Outrage plaque at Highbury Fields. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Islington Council is celebrating LGBT History Month with “an amazing spread of activities” to honour the borough’s proud history.

The programme, organised in partnership with the Camden and Islington LGBT forum, kicked off with the Making the Invisible Visible exhibition opening on Friday.

The free exhibit, housed at Islington Museum, in St John Street, champions the role that lesser known groups within the LGBTQ+ spectrum have played in fighting for equality.

It’s features artwork from Islington’s Pride, and LGBTQ+ history archive, and has been funded by a National Lottery grant. Elsewhere this month, Islington Guided Walks are leading LGBTQ+ history adventures through King’s Cross and Clerkenwell; and there’s a mental health and wellbeing drop in service, hosted by charity London Friend, at Union Chapel from 12pm-2pm next Wednesday.

Camden LGBT forum chair, Charles Dean said: “The boroughs of Camden and Islington have long been known for their radical thought and activism – we have captured these in our LGBT History Month Programme which is the biggest and best LGBT themed arts programme in the UK.

“Throughout February, Camden and Islington LGBT History Month welcomes LGBTQ people and their friends to join us to celebrate, discuss and think about the unique contribution we have made to political, cultural and artistic life, right here in our capital.

“Taking its theme of ‘Peace, Reconciliation and Activism’, there can be no better place to stage this year’s programme than in the heart of the world’s most diverse city where we can showcase the myriad talents and raise the social capital that makes our communities stronger.”

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, Islington Council’s community development chief, said: “I’m delighted with this year’s amazing spread of events and activities for LGBT History Month, which are all designed to celebrate diversity, promote inclusion and support Islington’s incredible LGBTQ+ community.

“We have a proud history of standing up for LGBT rights in Islington.

“Although we must continue to work for total acceptance and full equality throughout wider society, LGBT History Month gives us the opportunity to celebrate all of the milestones we have achieved together, as a wonderfully diverse and inclusive community.”

You can view all activies available here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Scandal’ as MoJ refuses to sell empty Pentonville flats to Islington Council for social homes

The flats in Roman Way at the back of Pentonville Prison. Picture: Polly Hancock

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdirahman Abdullahi killed victim with ‘fearsome weapon’ in Corrine Road, Tufnell Park

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Nedim Bilgin: Copenhagen Youth Project says ‘traumatised’ friends of Caledonian Road stabbing victim need more support

Nedim Bilgin, who went to the Copenhagen Youth Project, was stabbed to death in Caledonian Road on Tuesday. Picture: Met Police

Who’s who: Islington’s rough sleeping chief slams short-term tenancies

Isilngton's street pupulation coordinator Sarah Turley. Picture: Sarah Turley

Most Read

‘Scandal’ as MoJ refuses to sell empty Pentonville flats to Islington Council for social homes

The flats in Roman Way at the back of Pentonville Prison. Picture: Polly Hancock

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre kills man, 46

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdirahman Abdullahi killed victim with ‘fearsome weapon’ in Corrine Road, Tufnell Park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Nedim Bilgin: Copenhagen Youth Project says ‘traumatised’ friends of Caledonian Road stabbing victim need more support

#includeImage($article, 225)

Who’s who: Islington’s rough sleeping chief slams short-term tenancies

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Carole Nash MCN Motorcyle Show returns to Excel

Action from the Michelin Thunderdome at last year's Carole Nash MCN show (Pic: Hole Shot PR)

Fish Central boss ‘embodied Islington’s community spirit’ by offering homeless man job

George Hussein at Fish Central

LGBT History Month: ‘Amazing’ programme of activities honours Islington’s proud history

Outrage plaque at Highbury Fields. Picture: Islington Council

Soccer Walks NYC launches for football fans visiting the Big Apple

Arsenal supporters outside O'Hanlon's in New York's East village

Wingate’s Williams eager to open up more opportunities with Sporting Kids

Wingate & Finchley defender Ola Williams has co-founded a multi-sports company called Sporting Kids (pic: Sporting Kids).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists