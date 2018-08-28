LGBT History Month: ‘Amazing’ programme of activities honours Islington’s proud history

Islington Council is celebrating LGBT History Month with “an amazing spread of activities” to honour the borough’s proud history.

The programme, organised in partnership with the Camden and Islington LGBT forum, kicked off with the Making the Invisible Visible exhibition opening on Friday.

The free exhibit, housed at Islington Museum, in St John Street, champions the role that lesser known groups within the LGBTQ+ spectrum have played in fighting for equality.

It’s features artwork from Islington’s Pride, and LGBTQ+ history archive, and has been funded by a National Lottery grant. Elsewhere this month, Islington Guided Walks are leading LGBTQ+ history adventures through King’s Cross and Clerkenwell; and there’s a mental health and wellbeing drop in service, hosted by charity London Friend, at Union Chapel from 12pm-2pm next Wednesday.

Camden LGBT forum chair, Charles Dean said: “The boroughs of Camden and Islington have long been known for their radical thought and activism – we have captured these in our LGBT History Month Programme which is the biggest and best LGBT themed arts programme in the UK.

“Throughout February, Camden and Islington LGBT History Month welcomes LGBTQ people and their friends to join us to celebrate, discuss and think about the unique contribution we have made to political, cultural and artistic life, right here in our capital.

“Taking its theme of ‘Peace, Reconciliation and Activism’, there can be no better place to stage this year’s programme than in the heart of the world’s most diverse city where we can showcase the myriad talents and raise the social capital that makes our communities stronger.”

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, Islington Council’s community development chief, said: “I’m delighted with this year’s amazing spread of events and activities for LGBT History Month, which are all designed to celebrate diversity, promote inclusion and support Islington’s incredible LGBTQ+ community.

“We have a proud history of standing up for LGBT rights in Islington.

“Although we must continue to work for total acceptance and full equality throughout wider society, LGBT History Month gives us the opportunity to celebrate all of the milestones we have achieved together, as a wonderfully diverse and inclusive community.”

