New Year’s Honours List 2019: Islington library boss gets British Empire Medal

PUBLISHED: 10:24 31 December 2018

Tony Brown, Islington Council’s library and heritage stock and reader development manager, has made the new years honours list and will get his medal in early 2019. Picture: Islington Council

Tony Brown, Islington Council's library and heritage stock and reader development manager, has made the new years honours list and will get his medal in early 2019. Picture: Islington Council

An Islington library boss is to be awarded the British Empire Medal in recognition of nearly 40 years spent working in the community.

Tony Brown, Islington Council’s library and heritage stock and reader development manager, has made the new years honours list and will get his medal in early 2019.

Tony, a council employee of 38 years, worked his way up from the inter-loans department and now oversees all aspects of stock, reader development, online services and more – including recently welcomed the deputy mayor of Islington Cllr Rakhia Ismail to one of the library services new Drag Story Time sessions.

“I couldn’t believe it when I opened the letter,” he said. “It’s such an honour to be nominated, I love my job which enables me to be able to interact with Islington’s families and residents of all ages from babies right through to older people.

“The libraries in Islington are more than just somewhere to borrow books. They are important community hubs, serving as centres of reading, learning, development and a safe space for residents from all walks of life.

“It really has something to offer everyone and I’m personally proud of the contribution the library service makes to residents’ lives, particularly those who are most vulnerable.”

The British Medal was introduced in 2012 to celebrate people in communities across the UK, while also retaining its historical purpose awarding military employees.

Islington’s 10 libraries host more than one million people every year.

