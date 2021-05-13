News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington Council set to save Grade II-listed South Library from disrepair

Logo Icon

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Published: 1:02 PM May 13, 2021   
Islington's South Library in Essex Road

Islington's South Library in Essex Road - Credit: Google

Islington Council has given the go-ahead to renovate the Grade II-listed South Library, after a leaking roof damaged its interior.

Safe access to the main roof of the 100-year-old building in Essex Road is not currently possible, and a timber hatch from a dormer window has rotted. 

The library in the Cross Street conservation area, which is said to have “high architectural, historical, evidential and communal heritage values” by council planning officers, was designed by architect Mervyn Macartney, who was surveyor to St Paul’s Cathedral.

Planning committee chair Cllr Angela Picknell, who is also a ward councillor where the library is located in St Mary’s, said: ““It’s a lovely little building and clearly it needs protecting. I’m not biased but it needs protecting. It is one of our assets and needs to be protected for other reasons apart from that.”

Islington’s South, West and Central libraries are among 2,500 buildings worldwide that were funded by Scottish-American steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
 

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A ballot box

Local Elections 2021

London elections 2021: Latest results as they come in live

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
60pc of the adult population in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first dose of the coronaviru

Coronavirus

Islington reports lowest coronavirus infection rate in London

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Cowcross Street where the street food market is held

900-year-old Farringdon market can continue despite opposition

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
File photo dated 16/08/2012 of City Hall in London (left), Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed

Local Elections 2021

London Assembly election 2021: Meet the north east candidates

Emma Bartholomew and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus