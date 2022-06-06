Highbury LTN to stay as two neighbourhoods merge in boost for Blue Badge holders

Blue Badge holders will see a benefit when Highbury West and Highbury Fields merge into a single entity as part of changes to low traffic neighbourhoods.

Islington Council has said this week that the trialled scheme, which is designed to cut pollution, will remain in place for Highbury.

Low traffic neighbourhoods stop through traffic in an effort to eliminate rat running and make it easier for residents to cycle. Opponents have said it does not sort the problem but instead forces traffic onto already congested main roads.

Highbury was the only ward in last month's elections to return any non-Labour councillors, with the Green Party winning all three seats.

Councillor Rowena Champion, of the ruling Labour group, said: “We know that urgent action is needed to tackle the climate emergency, and helping local people get around in a cleaner, greener, healthier way is crucial to creating a brighter future.”

The merger means Blue Badge holders living in the neighbourhood with an exemption permit will be able to travel through people-friendly streets and traffic filters across Highbury. Highbury Blue Badge holders with the exemption will soon receive a letter containing further details. The merger will take effect from Monday, June 13.

The Highbury low traffic neighbourhoods had been introduced in January 2021 as 18-month trials. The council has said traffic fell within the neighbourhoods by 72 per cent.

Cllr Champion added: “The monitoring and data feedback on our people-friendly streets neighbourhood trials so far reflects their positive impact in creating more pleasant streets, where it’s easier to walk, cycle and use buggies and wheelchairs, and where the toxic effects of air pollution are lowered.

“We’re delighted to see the positive impacts that people-friendly streets have brought to Highbury.”

The council said that data from a consultation in February showed residents were supportive of the schemes being in place.

In light of feedback, the council will remove three parking spaces at the Fieldway Crescent-Highbury Crescent junction, to improve sight lines for people walking or cycling in Highbury Fields, and to make large vehicle turns safer.

The council will monitor the impact of these changes before taking a final decision on making the Highbury people-friendly streets neighbourhood permanent.