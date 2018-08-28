Islington man charged in connection with hit-and-run moped crash injuring 90-year-old

A 90-year-old man was hospitalised after being involved in a collision in Central Street. Picture: Google Maps Archant

An Islington man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with a hit-and-run moped collision that put a 90-year-old pedestrian in hopsital.

Danny O’Reilly, 23, was charged with GBH, driving without insurance, driving not in accordance with a licence, failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision on Monday last week.

O’Reilly will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on February 18.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Worcester Point, Central Street, EC1V at 8:51pm on Monday, August 6 following reports of a collision between a moped and a male pedestrian.

“Police and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 90-year-old man with serious leg and head injuries.”

The victim has since been discharged from hospital and continues to recover at home.