Man sentenced for spitting in former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's face

Published: 1:06 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 1:18 PM January 28, 2021

A man who spat in the face of Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn during the first wave of the pandemic and verbally abused the politician's wife has been sentenced.

Gerald Dore, 56, from Islington, admitted both assault by beating for having spat at the former Labour leader and a public order offence for verbally abusing and physically threatening Laura Alvarez.

The incident happened at about 11.20am on May 20 last year, when Mr Corbyn was cycling with Ms Alvarez near his home.

As he reached a junction of Seven Sisters Road he saw Dore, who appeared to be about to cross the road.

Mr Corbyn made a gesture to let him know he could cross. But instead, Dore uttered obscenities to Mr Corbyn - who told him there was no need for that sort of language.

Dore repeated the words and as he became more animated, Mr Corbyn asked him to leave - at which point Dore took a step towards him and spat in his face.

Dore also verbally abused Ms Alvarez and threatened her physically.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (January 28).

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to Mr Corbyn and £100 to Ms Alvarez.

Rob Hutchinson, a specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was completely unacceptable behaviour by Gerald Dore.

"At a time the country was reeling from the effects of Covid-19, Dore without provocation spat in the face of a prominent member of Parliament and during an expletive-ridden onslaught, physically threatened Ms Alvarez.

“This successful prosecution should put no one in any doubt that we will take firm action against those who abuse others in this way and, in this case, our elected officials and their families, who should be able to go about their personal business without being put in fear.”