Police charge Islington man with murder after fatal shooting in Leyton

PUBLISHED: 11:32 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 09 December 2019

Stock image of New Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Stock image of New Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police have charged an Islington man with the murder of 27-year-old Grineo Daka in Leyton.

Grineo Daka worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon KingGrineo Daka worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon King

Edison Brahimi, 29, of Camden Road, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, after Mr Daka was gunned down at the Pheonix Snooker Club in Lea Bridge Road on July 7.

Brahimi was taken to a south London police station and was charged on Saturday.

He is expected to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today.

A second man Liridon Saliuka, 29, of no fixed abode, was charged on Tuesday, July 16 with murder, possession of a firearm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

